Hippie Momma Soap Company Celebrates Milestone at Ribbon-Cutting

Most businesses host symbolic ribbon-cutting ceremonies upon or shortly after their grand openings, but one local manufacturer of all-natural soap, beauty and skin care products took the scenic route in order to reach her proverbial moment in the spotlight.

In fact, her official ribbon-cutting roughly coincided with her business’s fifth anniversary.

The outside ceremony held by Hippie Momma Soap Company Thursday was also the first ribbon-cutting hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce in more than six months, which made it even sweeter for business owner Sarah King.

“I’m excited to be celebrating my fifth year of business as a self-care craftswoman,” King said. “Where nature and nurture meet, Hippie Momma encourages you to nourish your mind, body and spirit with the help of our products.”

Standing outside her home-based business in Lower Saucon Township, King expressed gratitude for the support she has received for Hippie Momma from family, friends, neighbors and the chamber, whose board of directors joined her to cut the ribbon.

Among the many products she makes and sells are bar soap, scrubs, lotions, scented room sprays, bath salts, body butter, face serum, body oil, skin toner and shaving soap.

King uses essential oils and other natural ingredients to create a wide array of scented soaps, including seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice and apple, masculine scents like “Hippie Dude” and “Hippie Dad’s Favorite Citrus” and perennially popular varieties such as lavender and chamomile.

All of Hippie Momma Soap Company’s products are available for purchase online, but shoppers who would like to purchase them in-person may do so by making an appointment. COVID-19 precautions that are in place at the shop are outlined on the company’s website, which also encourages visitors to sign up to receive the Hippie Momma Soap Company newsletter.

As part of her environmental commitment, all of King’s product containers are also recyclable, or they can be returned to her for a discount on a future order, according to the website.

For more information about Hippie Momma Soap Company or to shop and place an order, visit HippieMommaSoap.com. Hippie Momma is also on Facebook and Instagram.