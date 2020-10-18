When Do We Change the Clocks and ‘Fall Back’ an Hour?

It’s almost time to once again think about…time.

We’re all forced to think about it when we change the time on some of our clocks twice a year, due to our switch to or from Daylight Saving Time.

This year DST will end (and Eastern Standard Time begin) at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, which means that if you’re planning on getting down with some ghouls and goblins Halloween night, you’ll essentially have an extra hour for your “spooky” activities.

Trick-or-Treat in some places like Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township is also planned for Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

For anyone not planning to engage in Halloween night festivities, the extra hour might be used to replenish your sleep reserves before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Since many clocks now update automatically when the changeover happens, you hopefully won’t have to spend so much “time” tending to time that you lose the extra hour on that activity.

Do you enjoy getting an extra hour in the fall? Or would you rather Daylight Saving Time be abolished altogether? Share your opinion with us!