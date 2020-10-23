$1 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold in Quakertown

Someone who recently bought a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket at the Giant food store at 1465 W. Broad Street in Quakertown is going to have a very happy Halloween.

Lottery officials announced Friday that a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Extreme Cash Scratch-Off was sold at the store.

$1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading its app.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at PAlottery.com.

Winners are advised to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes of more than $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholding.