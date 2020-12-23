Mercy Jean Wright, 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mercy Jean Wright, 85, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor. She was the wife of the late John Henry Wright, who died March 16, 2008. Jean was born in Aylesbury, England on June 15, 1935 to the late Thomas and Charlotte (Essex) Rodwell. She was a housewife. Jean was an animal lover and her family was everything to her.

SURVIVORS

Children: Lynette Barnard (Martin) of Raleigh, England, Annette Toner of Aylesbury, England, Paul O. Ward (Kathy Drohan) of Union, N.J., and Dary Kocher (David) of Pittstown, N.J.; grandchildren: Rebecca, Rachel, Sarah, Heather, Paul and Samantha; five great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.