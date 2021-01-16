Panther Power Crushes Catty

It was another quick night of Colonial League wrestling on Friday at Catasauqua. And, it was another lopsided win for the Panthers. Once again, this one was pretty much over even before it got started. The powerful Panther wrestling program was spotted a 30 point lead along the way to a 54-18 victory.

Catasauqua was unable to field a complete lineup and gifted Saucon forfeits to Sophia Riehl (120), Travis Riefenstahl (132), Cael Markle (145), Chris Arciuolo (152) and Dante Mahaffey who bumped up to Heavyweight.

In addition to the forfeits, the Panthers got six points each from Jake Jones (172), Ty Pfizenmayer (189) and Ty Csencsits (189). The Panther trio were all State qualifiers last season and took care of their Rough Riders in rapid fire fashion. Pfizenmayer (:13), Csencsits (:30) and Jones (1:19) made short work of their opponents. It took a total of two minutes and three seconds of wrestling time to get the wins from their pins.

Saucon Valley also received wins from sophomore Connor Nicholas (126) and junior Liam Scrivanich (160). Nicholas burst out of the gates with a first period takedown and added a couple of escapes to hold on for a 4-2 victory over Catty junior, Cole Brown. Scrivanich also started fast as he registered two first period takedowns to take a 4-2 lead over Jaryn Hartranft. The second period was all Liam as he started with an escape and added another takedown to build a 7-2 advantage. Hartranft started the third period down and managed a quick escape, but Scrivanich finished strong with a final takedown and a 9-3 victory. Hartranft was a State qualifier last season with a 38-7 record. Scrivanich will be a tough out for his opponents.

The Roughies were credited with three wins. Mikhail Hartranft (106) and Gavin Fehr (138) each tallied a fall. Jacob Nye was a winner by forfeit.

Saucon Valley 54, Catasauqua 18

113- Jacob Nye Sr. C, winner by forfeit

120- Sophia Riehl Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

126- Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, decision Cole Brown Jr. C, 4-2

132- Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, winner by forfeit

138- Gavin Fehr So. C, fall Mason Beckowski So. SV, 3:16

145- Cael Markle Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

152- Chris Arciuolo Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

160- Liam Scrivanich So. SV, decision Jaryn Hartranft Jr. C, 9-3

172- Jake Jones So. SV, fall Christian Fye So. C, 1:19

189- Ty Pfizenmayer So. SV, fall Dominic Gorr Jr. C, :13

215- Ty Csencsits Jr. SV, fall Dominic Melendez Jr. C, :30

285- Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

106- Mikhail Hartranft Fr. C, fall Aaliyana Mateo Sr. SV, :15

Up Next: Executive Charter Duals on Saturday. Palmerton Blue Bombers at Home on Wednesday (7 p.m.).

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!