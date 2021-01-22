Panthers Quickly Down Bombers

Wednesday night proved to be another quickie for Coach Shirk and the Saucon Valley wrestlers. The Palmerton Blue Bombers rode the bus to Hellertown for a 6 p.m. Colonial League contest with the Panthers. The depleted Bomber squad could have probably saved some gas and squeezed into a minivan to make the trip. Sadly, in what has become a common sight throughout the Colonial League landscape, participation in wrestling has taken a hit. A handful of Bombers did make the trip and did compete, but they headed back home at around 6:30 p.m. with a 62-6 loss to show for their efforts. Once again, from a team perspective, this one was over even before it got started.

Because of their depleted roster, Palmerton conceded forfeits to Saucon Valley’s Aaliyanna Mateo (106), Sophia Riehl (113), Mason Beckowski (138), Jake Jones (172), Ty Pfizenmayer (215) and Dante Mahaffey (285). Before the opening whistle sounded, Saucon had 36-0 advantage.

The powerful Panthers did win the five bouts that were actually contested. Connor Nicholas (126), Travis Riefenstahl (132) and Liam Scrivanich (160) all won by first-period falls. Scrivanich earned the quick-pin of the night with a :40 flattening. After scoring the first and only takedown of the bout, the bar was open and Nicholas ran it to turn and pin his Palmerton opponent in 1:05. Riefenstahl combined a couple of takedowns with a couple of turns to build a 10-1 lead before finishing with a pin in 1:10.

Chris Arciuolo (152) put forth a blue-collar effort to win a scrappy decision over Palmerton’s Daniel Lucykanish. Arciuolo, who was never in any serious trouble, used two takedowns and a second period escape to notch a 5-2 win.

Ty Csencsits (189) is scoring a lot of points this year. He is pushing the pace and looks smooth doing it. Csencsits used five slick takedowns and tallied eight near-fall points to register a 19-2 technical-fall of the Bombers Jeremy Mooney.

Palmerton’s only points came from Dennis Lombardi (145) who was awarded a forfeit.

There was no bout at 120 as neither team presented a wrestler.

Saucon Valley 62, Palmerton 6

106- Aaliyana Mateo Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

113- Sophia Riehl Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

120- No Match

126- Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, fall Westin Horn Jr. P, 1:05

132- Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, fall Aaron Gardner Jr. P, 1:10

138- Mason Beckowski So. SV, winner by forfeit

145- Dennis Lombardi Jr. P, winner by forfeit

152- Chris Arciuolo Jr. SV, decision Daniel Lucykanish So. P, 5-2

160- Liam Scrivanich So. SV, fall Colyn Mertz Jr. P, :40

172- Jake Jones So. SV, winner by forfeit

189- Ty Csencsits Jr. SV, tech-fall Jeremy Mooney Jr. P, 4:13

215- Ty Pfizenmayer So. SV, winner by forfeit

285- Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

Up Next: A battle of the unbeaten! Saucon travels to Notre Dame Green Pond on Friday night for what very well could be a 7 p.m. bloodbath. Then, on Saturday morning, the Panthers will welcome the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers to town for brunch (10 a.m.).

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.