Panther Wrestlers Roar Back After Setback

Following the 44-21 Friday night loss to Notre Dame Green Pond, Saucon Valley quickly licked their wounds and got right back at it the next morning. The surly and soured Panthers half-heartedly welcomed the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers to town and then, after giving them a 56-15 pounding, showed them the door.

Of the thirteen weight classes, Saucon was credited with ten victories including two forfeits (106,126). Of the eight contested bouts, the Panthers tallied six pins, a tech-fall and a decision. Northwestern Lehigh battled for a couple of falls (113, 215) and a decision (145).

Saucon Valley picked up falls from Ermal Duka (120), Travis Riefenstahl (132), Mason Beckowski (138), Chris Arciuolo (152), Jake Jones (172) and Mick Sullivan (285). Riefenstahl (:18) and Arciuolo (:46) each hammered home first-period pins for the Panthers.

At 189, Saucon Valley’s Ty Csencsits looked good rolling up some big numbers against the Tigers Dartanyon Delillo. Scoring three takedowns, nine near-fall points and a very quick reversal to start the third period, Csencsits obtained a 15-point margin that earned him the tech-fall.

Sophomore Liam Scrivanich added to the Panther cause with a workman-like effort that led to a win over Northwestern’s Mason Brensinger. Scrivanich outscored Brensinger 6-3 in the second period with a couple takedowns and two near-fall points to build an 8-4 lead. He then added another takedown and a reversal to close out the bout. Scrivanich looked sharp with a quality 12-7 victory.

Saucon Valley 56, Northwestern Lehigh 15

106- Aaliyana Mateo Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

113- Josie Wehr So., NW, fall Sophia Riehl Sr. SV, 2:39

120- Ermal Duka Sr. SV, fall Ryan Berkenstock Fr. NW, 2:43

126- Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

132- Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, fall Katie Brensinger Fr. NW, :18

138- Mason Beckowski So. SV, fall Eli Dellicker Jr. NW, 2:52

145- Dalton Clymer Fr. NW decision Cael Markle Jr. SV, 4-2

152- Chris Arciuolo Jr. SV, fall Ben Griffith Sr. NW, :46

160- Liam Scrivanich So. SV, decision Mason Brensinger Jr. NW, 12-7

172- Jake Jones So. SV, fall Lucas Miller So. NW, 5:31

189- Ty Csencsits Jr. SV, tech-fall Dartanyon Delillo So. NW, 17-2, 5:14

215- Isaiah Johri Sr. NW, fall Ty Pfizenmayer So. SV, 3:35

285- Mick Sullivan Sr. SV, fall Elijah Johri So. NW, 2:59

Up Next: It will be a full week of Junior High and Varsity wrestling for Saucon Valley. The Panthers are home on Monday night against Southern Lehigh (6 p.m.). Saucon then travel to Palisades on Wednesday night (6 p.m.). Then, a Saturday morning matinee at Bangor (10 a.m.).

Good Luck Panthers. The Source is with you!

All photos by Chris Christian. To see more photos please scroll down and visit his website, where you can purchase these and other high school sports photos.