Applicants Sought for School Crossing Guard Position

The Hellertown Police Department announced Wednesday that applicants are now being sought for the position of school crossing guard.

Crossing guards help children walk safely to and from school and are important to the safety of the community.

The work of the crossing guard is part-time, rain or shine, outdoors and on school days only from 2:10 to 3:40 p.m., with adjustments for early dismissal. There is no night, weekend or holiday work.

The crossing guard station is at Walnut Street and Constitution Avenue in the borough, which is adjacent to the Saucon Valley School District campus.

The pay rate for the position is $12.90 per hour.

Applications can be found online at HellertownBorough.org. Click on the FORMS tab and look for the application there.

Questions can be directed to the Hellertown Police Department by calling 610-838-7040, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.