Donald Carl Furchner, 90, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Donald Carl Furchner, 90, of Lebanon, N.J., formerly of Hellertown, died Thursday at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Shirley M. “Mang” (Mundy) Furchner. He was born in Bethlehem on July 21, 1930 to the late Carl August and Ida Pauline (Rennie) Furchner. Don served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked for the former Bethlehem Fabricators for 22 years as a Chief Clerk; then for the former First Star Savings Bank, Bethlehem, as a New Construction Inspector until retiring in 1997. Don was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Bethlehem Lodge, No. 283, and a member of the American Legion, Trenton, N.J. Most importantly, family was his main priority.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 66 years last July 2; grandchildren: Heather A. (R.J.) Calabrese of Lebanon, N.J., William B. Karp Jr. of Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.; great-grandsons: Grant, Carter and Landon Goldan. He was predeceased by his daughter: Valerie J. Karp; son-in-law: William B. Karp; siblings: Bruce, Barry, Shirley Ganett and Karen Haas.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment with military honors will be private at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529.