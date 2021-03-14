Alton W. Knauss, 91, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Alton W. Knauss, 91, of Lancaster, formerly of Hellertown and Largo, Fla., died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Eleanor E. (Eckert) Knauss. Alton was born in Fountain Hill on Jan. 31, 1930 to the late Austin C. and Hilda M. (Harrison) Knauss. He was a 1948 graduate of Hellertown High School, a 1953 graduate of Kutztown University and a 1960 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. Alton served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and in the Reserves from 1948 to 1983. Alton was a social studies teacher and education media specialist in the Upper Darby School District for 35 years, until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Salisbury Township and was a former secretary of the Florida Mobile Home Association in Largo, Fla. His hallmark was his service to others. He was always serving his school, church and community. He was a role model for leadership wherever he was, whether he was teaching World Cultures or managing audiovisual services for the UDSD, assisting Calvary Homes with their programs, serving in various capacities at his churches or volunteering at the Knauss Homestead Society in Emmaus, Pa.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 64 years; daughter: Deborah A. (David) Hackman of Marlton, N.J.; grandchildren: Zachary A. (Brianna) Knauss, Rachel Hackman, Abigail Hackman; sibling: Lowell A. (Linda) of Seminole, Fla. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania, Washington, California, Texas and Florida. He was predeceased by son: Geoffrey A.; and sister: Laureen A. (George) Lewis of Whitehall, Pa.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Lancaster, with details to be announced at a later date. Make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Calvary Baptist Church, 530 Milton Road, Lancaster, PA 17602.