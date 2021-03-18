2021 St. Patrick’s Day Fun Around Hellertown: Photos

Credit: Chris Christian

Although a number of statewide restaurant restrictions that remain in place as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts won’t be lifted for a couple more weeks, area residents still found ways to safely have fun around Hellertown on St. Patrick’s Day.

Two popular spots to celebrate being Irish (or just to feel Irish for the day) were The Beam Yard at Steel Club and Braveheart Highland Pub, where social distancing was maintained and face coverings were worn when patrons weren’t seated with their parties.

The Beam Yard hosted Irish dancers while Braveheart served a traditional Irish breakfast and set up a tent in which festivities could take place outside the pub’s cozy dining area all day. Both restaurants offered themed lunch and dinner specials throughout the day.

Check out our photos and you’ll see plenty of smiling Irish eyes!

Braveheart Highland Pub, 430 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. | 610-838-6555

The Beam Yard at Steel Club, 700 Linden Ave., Hellertown, Pa. | 610-838-7018