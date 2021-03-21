Wawa Hopes to Hire 5,000 This Spring, Company Says

Job-seekers have been notified by Wawa that the company plans to conduct a hiring blitz this spring.

In a news release last week, the convenience store chain said it hopes to hire 5,000 new associates over the next three months for 650 Mid-Atlantic and 210 Florida locations.

Wawa’s Mid-Atlantic stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

“The new positions are the result of seasonal and store growth across Wawa’s

operating area and will aim to fill both store-level customer-service, supervisory and management-level positions,” the March 17 news release said. “The largescale hiring effort furthers Wawa’s overall commitment to provide job opportunities in local communities that can lead to long-lasting careers in a trusted, growing company, which welcomes diverse backgrounds and experiences.”

The news release indicated that some of the positions will be in new stores the company plans to open.

Among the stores the company has said it will open this spring are stores at 320 Rt. 313 in Perkasie and 201 S. Cedar Crest Boulevard in Emmaus. The new store at Rt. 313 (Dublin Pike) and Souderton Road will replace a smaller, older store at that intersection.

“As we continue to grow our stores…we are thrilled to announce a number of new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates,” said Stephanie Capaccio, Director of People Team Operations. “Beyond adding new stores in 2021, Wawa has exciting future plans that provide our communities with more convenience than ever before.”

Individuals hired to fill certain positions at Wawa between April 1 and June 15 will receive a $125 starting bonus following their 90th day of employment, the release said.

The company is also currently offering a $75 bonus to employees who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and “all Wawa associates receive a free hot or cold Shorti Hoagie per

shift and enjoy a discounted Associate Menu,” it noted.

Wawa is currently building a store at Rt. 309 and Passer Road in Upper Saucon Township, but no estimate for its completion has yet been made public.

For more information about jobs at Wawa, or to apply for one, visit Wawa.com/careers.