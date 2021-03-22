Richard J. Lang, 87, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Richard J. Lang, 87, of Springfield Township, died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at his residence. He was born in New York City, N.Y., on Dec. 7, 1933 to the late John and Helen Rose (Urban) Lang. Richard served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during peacetime, from 1957 to 1959. He worked in sales for the former Braniff Airlines, Dallas, Texas, for 20 years. Richard was a member of Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Colesville, and a former member of the Queen of Angels in Sunnyside, N.Y. Richard also helped in the Department of Disability for the Lincoln Center, New City, Manhattan.

SURVIVORS

Loving sister: Helen D. Lang of Coopersburg.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Calvary Cemetery, Limeport. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption of the BVM, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.