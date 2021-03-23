Mama Minniti’s Offers Family Atmosphere, Tasty Italian Menu

Mama Minniti’s in Salisbury Township gives new meaning to the term “family business.”

From the second guests enter owner Tawnya Minniti’s new restaurant, lovingly-prepared food, service and a warm, traditional atmosphere combine to make them feel at home.

The restaurant–now under new ownership–was previously known as Ma Gia’s, and over the years the building it’s in has housed several different dining establishments.

Tawnya and her husband purchased the business and renamed it in February, fulfilling their dream of opening an eatery. Since then, Mama Minniti’s has developed a vast new menu that includes everything from classic breakfast items to homemade gnocchi.

“My mother is a cook,” Tawnya said, explaining her culinary roots. “She was in the restaurant business for 40 years, and I was a server. And my husband is Italian. When you’re Italian, you’re automatically good at cooking!”

As soon as her husband retired, the two sought to open a restaurant, she explained. Very soon the entire family joined in the new business venture.

Tawnya’s mother prepares the soups and pies, with new selections featured daily. Her sister manages all of the social media related to Mama Minniti’s, and her children regularly help run the establishment, even helping shape the famous gnocchi every night.

You read that correctly. The gnocchi is made from scratch every night. Customers are amazed at the freshness of Mama Minniti’s gnocchi, which is prepared the traditional way, by boiling potatoes and then intricately shaping the pasta that’s made with them.

Regulars have also been impressed by Mama Minniti’s pizza crust.

“You’re supposed to be able to eat a piece of pizza with one hand,” said Tawnya. “Our crusts are the ideal size, and don’t have too much salt.”

Credit: Mama Minniti's

Their meat sauce and meatballs are popular choices as well, she added, and their mouth-watering desserts including creamy gelato will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Those who cannot eat gluten will be pleased to know that Mama Minniti’s not only offers gluten-free options but also takes special measures to avoid cross contamination. Gluten-free food is prepared in a closed-off area to prevent that from happening.

In addition to offering takeout and delivery, the restaurant is open for dine-in service, with Tawnya and her team taking care to wipe down and sanitize tables regularly. Each party is seated at least six feet apart, and masks are mandatory when entering, exiting or moving around the inside of the restaurant.

“It’s become a home away from home for our family,” Tawnya said proudly of her family’s new restaurant. If you fall in love with their food the way others have, soon you might feel the same way.

Mama Minniti’s is located at 1701 E. Susquehanna Street in Allentown, Pa. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed Monday). Find them on Facebook and check out their new website here. A new online ordering site will also be available soon, Tawnya said. For takeout or delivery orders, call Mama Minniti’s at 610-351-4366.