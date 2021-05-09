2021 Saucon Valley School Board Primary: Meet the Candidates

Est. Read Time: 8 mins

Editor’s Note: Saucon Source invited the seven candidates running for four seats on the Saucon Valley School Board to each share a statement about why they’re seeking election to the board and what they hope to accomplish if elected. All seven responded and their words appear below, without any editing except that which was necessary for consistency and length (responses of 200 words or less were required). The purpose of this guide is to inform local voters about the candidates and their views before the Tuesday, May 18 primary election. With the exception of two candidates, all of the individuals profiled below are cross-filed, meaning their names will appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Candidates were also invited to submit a photo of themselves as well as links to their social media pages and/or websites. If they did that, we have included them below, along with any contact details they provided. We encourage all readers who plan to vote in the primary to have a dialogue with these candidates before the election if they have questions about their views, or in the case of incumbents, their records. As Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1789, “wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government.” To read our Southern Lehigh School Board candidate profiles, click here. For more information about voting in the primary, visit PAVotes.com. For personalized voting information, visit Vote411.org (the League of Women Voters site). For Republican and Democratic municipal primary sample ballots as well as information about drop-off locations and hours for mail-in ballots, visit the Northampton County Election Office website.

Cedric Dettmar (Cross-Filed, Incumbent) | Campaign Website

Cedric grew up in a small town in the Colorado mountains, even smaller than Saucon Valley. His college degrees are in technology and finance, and he has worked for small and large companies doing many jobs from painting lines on the street to managing a $25 million business unit as a vice president at Oracle, one of the world’s largest high-tech companies. Cedric is now the owner of a small high-tech business, Janmar Systems.

Cedric has served on the school board since 2017 and has attended nearly every school board meeting since 2010. He has raised over $80,000 for our schools from corporate donors, coaches the middle school math club and assists with the high school robotics team.

Cedric is proud of the school board’s accomplishments during his term, especially keeping our schools open so our children can continue learning safely and our parents can continue working. He and the board have approved expanded learning opportunities for our students, made needed renovations to our facilities and negotiated an early contract with the teachers’ union, all while holding the line on taxes.

Cedric will continue using his business and finance experience to find ways to keep costs low, defend us taxpayers and bring distinction to our schools.

Learn more at saucon2021.com and contact Cedric at cedric@saucon2021.com.

Raquel Barbera (Democrat) | Campaign Facebook Page

I feel that the school district needs some changes and as a Hispanic woman I feel that I can bring positive changes that will address our community needs and changing world. I will bring over 25 years of experience in the education field from PreK-8th grade. I worked with students of diverse backgrounds and religions. Therefore, I have the knowledge as well as experience of what a school district needs in order to provide and prepare their students with tools they need to succeed in school and everyday life. My family and I are active community members volunteering for the booster club and coaching the school’s varsity softball team.

As a school board member, I will contribute to causes that will help shape the future of the Saucon Valley School District to an ever-growing diverse community, who strives for safety, academic excellence, equality and opportunities for children of all abilities and backgrounds. I am asking for your vote for a seat on the Saucon Valley School District Board on May 18, 2021 in the primary, so I can implement my knowledge and continue to make Saucon Valley School District one of the most prestigious districts in the Lehigh Valley. Contact: rocki325@gmail.com.

Vivian Demko (Cross-Filed) | Campaign Website | Campaign Facebook Page