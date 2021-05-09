Saucon Valley Girls Lacrosse Celebrates Back-to-Back Wins

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Saucon Valley girls lacrosse team is celebrating two big wins this weekend.

On Friday, the team beat Moravian Academy 18-5 at home.

Saucon senior and team captain Maria Donahue earned her 200th career point during the game.

On Saturday, the Panthers continued their winning streak at home in a game against Liberty, beating the Hurricanes 18-9.

Donahue scored 13 points in Saturday’s game, for a career total of 213, and also scored her 150th career goal. Liberty’s Brooke Veit achieved the same milestone in the game.

Last month, Donahue was named a Morning Call Coorindated Health Athlete of the Week, along with another Saucon high school athlete, track’s Matt Chaikowsky.

Following the back-to-back wins the Panthers are 8-7. Their next game is a rematch against Moravian Academy on the Lions’ home turf this Thursday, May 13 at 4 p.m.

For rosters, schedules, player information, team stats and other updates, visit/follow the team’s page on MaxPreps.com.