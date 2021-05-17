State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday.

According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.

Police said Heffentrager left his vehicle in the 2000 block of Angstadt Road near Sleepy Hollow Road in a rural part of the township.

Heffentrager is a white, non-Hispanic male who is approximately six feet tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

They added that there was no description of Heffentrager’s clothing available.

Police did not release a photo of Heffentrager, but said he may be armed with a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information about Heffentrager is asked to call state police at the Dublin barracks at (215) 249-9191.