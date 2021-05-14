PSP: Car Stolen Near Hellertown Found in Kensington, Phila.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Google Maps

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are asking for the public’s help with locating a man suspected of stealing a car near Hellertown and later abandoning it in inner city Philadelphia.

In a news release Friday, police said Anthony Phillips Wolf, 44, of Telford, is wanted for the theft of a black 2017 GMC Terrain from Scenic View Lane in Springfield Township, Bucks County, on May 9.

Police said the owner of the vehicle is a 44-year-old Hellertown resident and that it was later recovered by Philadelphia Police near the intersection of B and E. Tioga streets in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

“The vehicle had crashed and the operator fled the scene prior to (the Philadelphia Police Department’s) arrival,” the news release said.

Police added that Wolf was allegedly operating the stolen vehicle on a DUI-suspended driver’s license.

They asked that anyone with information about the theft or Wolf’s whereabouts contact Tpr. Field at the Dublin barracks at 215-249-9191.

A warrant has been issued for Wolf’s arrest, state police said.

According to the criminal docket filed in the case in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03 in Ottsville, Wolf is wanted on charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking of Movable Property (Felony 3), Receiving Stolen Property (Felony 3), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Misdemeanor 2), Driving on a Suspended License (summary) and Driving Without a License (summary).

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and court documents from Bucks County.