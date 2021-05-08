Upset About Money Spent on Food, Man Grabbed Wife by Hair: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Bucks County man will be charged with harassment after allegedly grabbing his wife by the hair and hitting her head on the inside of a car door in a Milford Township park, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Saturday.

According to police, the couple met in a park on Krammes Road near John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) May 6 so the woman could give her husband “some personal items after he had planned on moving out of their residence.”

Police said the man subsequently “became upset that his wife had spent money on bills and food for their family.”

According to police, the man then “grabbed her hair and pushed her head into the interior door panel of her vehicle,” before fleeing the scene.

Police said the man will be charged in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08 in New Britain.