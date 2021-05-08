Woman Loses Nearly $62,000 in Online Scam, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

After an Upper Bucks County woman was scammed out of nearly $62,000 online, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are urging residents to ask relatives or friends about unsolicited requests for funds before they transfer money to anyone they don’t know.

In a news release Saturday, police said the 71-year-old Ottsville resident became a scam victim after receiving an email recently about a PayPal transaction she had not authorized.

“During the course of the next few weeks, the ‘scammers’ talked the victim into transferring money out of her bank accounts and placing the money into new accounts which they had set up for her,” police said. “In total, the victim gave the ‘scammers’ approximately $62,000.”

“Troopers want to remind people to be vigilant and talk to friends or family members before transferring that amount of money and being victimized,” the news release added.

State police said the investigation into the theft is ongoing.