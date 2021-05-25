Man Pointed Loaded Black Handgun at Couple at Wawa, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 1 min

State Police at Dublin are investigating an incident in which a 32-year-old Zionsville man allegedly pointed a loaded black handgun at two people outside a local Wawa.

In a news release Tuesday, police said troopers were dispatched to 1960 John Fries Highway, Milford Township, which is the location of the store, at approximately 1:44 p.m. Sunday.

Through their investigation, police said they learned that “an altercation occurred (when the Zionsville man) pointed a loaded black handgun at the victims.”

Police did not specify what led to the alleged altercation, but said the man with the gun “put the victims’ life at serious danger.”

Troopers did not identify him in the news release, which indicated that the case is “pending warrant service” and that charges are pending in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08 in New Britain.

The couple who were allegedly threatened were identified as a 55-year-old Warminster man and a 42-year-old woman from Chalfont.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.