Thomas J. O’Brien Sr., 80, of Plainfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas J. O’Brien Sr., 80, of Plainfield Township, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Township. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Sutton) O’Brien. He was born in Shenandoah, Pa., on Feb. 11, 1941 to the late Thomas and Helen (Wasser) O’Brien. Thomas served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during peacetime. He was a millwright for 30 years at the former Bethlehem Steel, until retiring. Tom enjoyed boating and fishing, especially at Lake Wallenpaupack.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 33 years; stepson: Scott Sutton of Nazareth. He was predeceased by his son: Thomas J. Jr. (Aug. 24, 2015); siblings: John O’Brien and Alice Rakowsky.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. The entombment will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park Mausoleum. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.