Kathryn M. Toth, 85, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kathryn M. Toth, 85, of Hellertown, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Carl E. Toth Sr. She was born in Bingen on Dec. 3, 1935 to the late Clarence and Annie (Mease) Ehrhart. Kathryn was a supervisor in the mail room at the former Bethlehem Globe-Times for many years until retiring. She enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint and was an avid card player.

SURVIVORS

Children: Thomas A. Toth of Clermont, Fla., Susan M. (Robert D. Sr.) Adams of Hellertown; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Carl E. Toth Jr.; and sisters: Helen Laubach and Marion Hampton.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.