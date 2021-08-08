David A. Kuhns, 66, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

David A. Kuhns, 66, of Hellertown, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Allentown on Feb. 25, 1955 to the late Alton and Irene (Tust) Kuhns. David was the Director of Planning and Zoning for Upper Makefield Township for 29 years. He was a member of the Hellertown Planning Commission and a Licensed Deputy of Upper Makefield Township. An avid craftsman and do-it-yourself enthusiast, David enjoyed taking on any project. He was fond of being in nature, planting trees, sailing and the ocean. He loved building, woodworking and creating crafts for friends and family. In his professional and personal lives, David found great happiness through acts of service to others. Most importantly, he was very proud of his children.

SURVIVORS

Children: Rachel B. Kuhns of Brooklyn, N.Y., Brian D. Kuhns of Reno, Nev., Jenny L. Kuhns of North Wales; life partner: Beverly M. Dollar, with whom he resided; sisters: Ann (Robert) Wotring of Lewes, Del., Mary Jane Zellner of Macungie; stepson: Kiefer (Caroline) Krell of Raleigh, N.C.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 326 Main Street (Rear), Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.