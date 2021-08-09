Chewin’ the Pigskin Fat: Q & A With Panther Coach, Brad Trembler

Est. Read Time: 6 mins

Even though the COVID-19 rollercoaster ride keeps trekking along with unexpected twists and turns, the high school sports circus sideshow from a year ago seems to be in remission. Of course that could change in an hour or two, but as of now the start of the 2021 PIAA fall sports season is just a little over two weeks away.

Last year, the Saucon Valley high school football program saw their first five contests and preseason scrimmage scrapped due to coronavirus. The Panthers were able to slap together and manage a five-game season, but in two of those games Saucon was restricted to only two days of preparation due to Covid-19 mitigation efforts. The Panthers dropped both of those games and ended the season with a 2-3 record.

So, just like countless other high school programs across the nation, Coach Brad Trembler and his Saucon Valley Panthers have been hard at work making preparations for the new football season. A bad taste, no doubt, lingers from the 2020 campaign, but leaving behind a positive and productive offseason, Coach Trembler and his Panthers continue and move forward into the preseason with gushing optimism.

Saucon Source was able to catch up with Coach Trembler to ask him a few football friendly questions, and here is what he had to say.

Q: Looking back, what are your thoughts about last year’s crazy, COVID season?

A: Last season was full of challenges and we learned a lot. I think one of the silver linings was that everyone was able to develop a new appreciation for things and the understanding that things can be taken away at any moment.

Q: Are there any other lessons you learned as a coach or program from last season?

A: As a program we learned how to be ready for anything and not take anything for granted. In the end, we can only control what we can control. We need to focus on the things we can control and not waste our energy and time on the other stuff.

Q: Who are your key losses from last year’s roster?

A: Key losses are senior OL/DL David Osman who was a 4-year starter. We also lost FB/DE Chris Mann who was a 2-year starter. In addition, we lost WR/DB Aaron Grogg and WR/DB Jiziah Davis.

Q: Who are the seniors you currently have signed-up?

A: We have a large senior class. WR/DB Eternal Aris, K/P Jacob Christopher, OL/DL Gregory Cohen, TE/DE Michael Cordes, WR/LB Ty Csencsits, WR/DB Joseph Fleming, RB/DE Damian Garcia, QB/DB Dante Mahaffey, WR/TE/DE Cael Markle, OL/DL Jack Marouchoc, OL/LB Nate Mondschein, WR/DB Anthony Orlemann, WR/DB William Reccek, OL/DL Zack Redding, OL/DL Cody Swinney, OL/DL John Wargo are all currently on the roster.

Q: Can you give us a breakdown of participants by class?

A: We have 14 Seniors, 9 Juniors, 11 Sophomores and 13 Freshmen.

Q: Who are your returning starters?

A: Along the offensive line we have Owen Frederick (Jr.), Cody Swinney (Sr.) and Jack Marouchoc (Sr.). Damian Garcia (Sr.) and Josh Torres (Jr.) are back as running-backs. We have experienced receivers in Eternal Aris (Sr.), Ty Csencsits (Sr.), Alex Magnotta (Jr.) and Constantine Donahue (So.). Dante Mahaffey (Sr.) returns as a 4-year starter at QB. Defensively we return Michael Cordes (Sr.) and Jack Marouchoc (Sr.) on the defensive line. Linebackers Ty Pfizenmayer (Jr.) and Ty Csencsits are back. Travis Riefenstahl (Jr.), Anthony Orlemann (Sr.), Eternal Aris (Sr.) and Alex Magnotta (Jr.) rejoin Mahaffey as defensive backs. Senior Jacob Christopher will, once again, be responsible for the kicking duties.

Q: Who would you say are the impact players that Panther Nation will be getting to know this season.

A: We are loaded with impact skill players. But, it all starts with the QB. We are expecting a lot from senior, Dante Mahaffey. Mahaffey aside, Alex Magnotta and Ty Csencsits are big-play wide receivers. E.T. Aris, Constantine Donahue and Braeden Weiss all had big summers, too. In the backfield we have four capable running backs in Garcia, Torres, Pfizenmayer and newcomer, Jared Rohn. On defense we expect Pfizenmayer and Rohn to be all over the field from their linebacker spots. Riefenstahl and Magnotta were ballhawks from the secondary during our 7 v. 7 competitions this summer. We also expect Jacob Christopher to be a difference maker with his leg.

Q: Can you share with us a couple of notable newcomers that could make some noise this year?

A: We are hoping to get good play from Jared Rohn (Fr.) as a linebacker and running back. Physically, he checks all the boxes. Freshmen Caleb Grim and Elijah Torres as well as newcomers Caleb Laudenslager (So.) and Nate Mondschein (Sr.) will compete for playing time upfront. At some point this season, we expect freshmen Jack Robertson and Andrew Gilbert to contribute on Friday nights.

Q: You mentioned 7-on-7 competitions. How would you assess your overall performance.

A: We were very pleased with how the kids competed and got better throughout the summer. We had seven different receivers catch touchdown passes at the Alvernia University tournament. Defensively, we had eleven interceptions. We got a lot of good work in.

Q: What is your overall Offseason assessment?

A: We had a great summer from a participation standpoint and the boys could not have worked harder. We couldn’t be happier with the culture of hard work that was built during the offseason. As a staff we are very happy with where the program is right now.

Q: Can you share with us a common theme or reminder that you are consistently emphasizing with your players?

A: We talk quite often about just worrying about the things we can control. It does no good for us to waste our energy on other things.

Q: What should Panther fans expect to see out of your offense and defense this season?

A: Offensively, we will be aggressive and let our talented skill players get after it. Defensively, our program will be fundamentally sound and looking to make big plays.

Q: Speaking of the program, what was your involvement in the new Saucon Valley Spring Flag Football League?

A: The Spring League was a huge success and the youth program did a great job running it. We had over 120 kids from grades 1-6 sign up. It was great to get all those kids exposed to football and outside running around having a ton of fun. Our varsity players served as referees for the league.

Q: What is your remaining preseason schedule?

A: The week of August 9th is our “heat acclimation” practices. The following week our two-a-days are scheduled for 8:30a.m.-2:30p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday we practice 12-6p.m. Friday we’ll go light from 9-11a.m. Saturday, August 21st we have a 10:30 a.m. scrimmage at J. Birney Crum Stadium with Allen.

Q: What sticks out to you when you look at the 2021 schedule?

A: It is a very deep and competitive schedule and we wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

Q: Last question; What will make the 2021 season a success for you as a coach?

A: To hang gold medals around each player’s neck.

Good luck, Panthers. The Source is with you!