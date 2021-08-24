St. Luke’s Will Double Size of Monroe Hospital

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) announced this week that it will add a 175,000 square-foot patient care tower to its Monroe Campus.

The $85 million, four-story addition will double the size of the existing hospital and will be built in response to demand for healthcare services in the Poconos, the network said.

“This expansion will meet the continuously increasing and projected demand for our medical services,” said Don Seiple, president of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus, in a news release about the project. “This growth reflects the confidence our Monroe County neighbors have placed in our providers, a trust that we hold sacred.”

The addition will be built on the east side of the existing structure and will house a general medical-surgical unit with 36 beds, additional operating and procedure space, expanded outpatient programs and shell space for future development.

“In keeping with St. Luke’s tradition, the addition will be built with American-made steel,” the release said.

Groundbreaking for construction is slated for the spring of 2022, with the new addition’s opening expected in early 2024.

The project will employ 250 construction workers, St. Luke’s said, and will result in the creation of 80 new, permanent jobs, with more to come later as shell space is occupied.

Located just off Rt. 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. The four-story, 180,000-square-foot hospital features private patient rooms including beds for critical care patients, an ER, a helipad, state-of-the-art operating rooms and a cardiac catheterization lab.

St. Luke’s Monroe Campus is part of the St. Luke’s University Health System, which earned Medicare’s five- and four-star ratings (the highest) for quality, efficiency and patient satisfaction. St. Luke’s Monroe Campus is a Level IV trauma center and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for stroke care, the release said.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization on hospital safety, has awarded St. Luke’s Monroe Campus an “A” rating since opening in 2016, it also noted.

“St. Luke’s is both a Leapfrog Group and Healthgrades Top Hospital and a Newsweek World’s Best Hospital. U.S. News & World Report ranked St. Luke’s #1 in the Lehigh Valley and #6 in the state. St. Luke’s flagship University Hospital has earned the 100 Top Major Teaching Hospital designation from IBM Watson Health nine times total and seven years in a row, including in 2021 when it was identified as the #1 teaching hospital in the country,” it added.