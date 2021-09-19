Pauline Emma Orban & Louis Orban Jr. (Obituaries Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pauline Emma Orban died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at her residence. She was born on March 9, 1932 in Trumbauersville to the late Joseph Nase and Myrtle Agnes (Frederick Long. Louis Orban Jr. died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Fountain Hill. He was born on March 10, 1932 in Bethlehem to the late Anna (Szoke) Horne and Louis Orban Sr.

SURVIVORS

Children: Donna L. Heidecker of Orwigsburg, Rosann E. Manson (C. Edward) of Hamburg, Joan M. Richards (Michael F.) of Fleetwood, Nancy A. Seifert (Todd A.) of Bethlehem; siblings: Clyde Long of Allentown, Sevilla Scheetz of Spinnerstown; grandchildren: Jennifer, Joel, Thomas, Leah and Matthew; great-grandchildren: Jonah, Sawyer, Holden, Hannah, Grace, Emily and William.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend combined services on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 with a one-hour calling period beginning at 10 a.m. that will be followed by services at 11 a.m. in the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. Interment will conclude the services at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. All attendees are invited to then attend a reception at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, located behind the funeral home facility. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.