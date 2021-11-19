Santa is Packing His Sled for Fountain Hill Visit on Dec. 18

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Santa Claus never forgets to stop by Fountain Hill in the weeks leading up to Christmas, and he has already announced that he will make his yearly visit to distribute gifts throughout one of his favorite boroughs on Dec. 18.

During the annual event, called Operation Santa, Mr. Claus calls upon the Fountain Hill Fire Department to help him deliver toys and escort him through the borough streets on one of their fire engines.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, during which time the fire department’s engines will have their lights and sirens on to signal Santa’s arrival. Parents and children are asked to listen for the sirens and meet Santa and his helpers outside to receive their gifts.

The Fountain Hill Fire Department asks that all parents and children, regardless of their vaccination status, greet Santa and his helpers with their masks on to keep everyone safe from COVID-19. Santa and members from the fire department will have their masks on as well.

Parents who wish to participate in this year’s Operation Santa are asked to bring a wrapped gift with their child’s name, address and phone number to the rear of the Fountain Hill Fire Department located at 950 Cherokee Street.

The fire department has listed the following drop-off dates and times for Operation Santa:

Monday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If unable to drop off a gift at the scheduled drop-off times, or for any other questions please call Heather at (484) 892-1592 or Madison at (610) 570-4335.

Gifts for this year’s Operation Santa will not be accepted past Dec. 10.

RSVP to the Operation Santa Facebook event, and follow the Fountain Hill Fire Department on Facebook for news and updates.

Fountain Hill is also hosting their Holiday Tree Lighting on Sunday, Dec. 5. The event will commence at 5 p.m. outside of Borough Hall located at 941 Long Street, Fountain Hill, PA 18015.