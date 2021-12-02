David Allen Myers, 72, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

David Allen Myers, 72, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Township. He was the husband of Rosemary (Gerstenberg) Myers. David was born in Petersburg, Va. on Aug. 17, 1949 to the late Leon Charles Myers and Verna Emma (Frankenfield) Wambold. He worked in the Dietary Department for St. Luke’s Hospital for 20 years.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 49 years; son: David A. Myers Jr.; granddaughter: Karly Lynn Myers. He was predeceased by his sister: Diane J. Sinko.

SERVICE

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.