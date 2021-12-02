MaryAnn (Chasar) Ackerman, 90, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

MaryAnn (Chasar) Ackerman, 90, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Richard Edward Ackerman, who died March 29, 1991. MaryAnn was born in Bethlehem on Feb. 19, 1931 to the late Louis and Mary (Kovacs) Chasar. She worked at Pondelek’s Florist, Hellertown, for many years. MaryAnn was Past President (several terms) of Woman’s Club of Hellertown, Hellertown Historical Society and the Saucon Valley Community Center.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughters: The Rev. Karen A. Yonney (Sheri Hausman) of Whitehall, Gayle M. Kemmerer of Beaumont, Texas; sisters: Eleanor M. Harte of Bradenton, Fla., Pat L. Gutshall (Lau) of Gray, Tenn.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Nathan B. Yonney (Jennifer) – children: Elena L. and Noah R.; Julie R. Yonney-Kriebel (Christian) – children: Calvin B. and Tyler M.; Ryan D. Kemmerer (Karlie) – child: Aubrie N.; Jason L. Kemmerer (Nicole). She was predeceased by a brother: Louis J. Chasar on Oct. 28, 2009.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Masks are requested for all services, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedarbrook, c/o Life Enrichment, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.