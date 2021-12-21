Richard E. Weikert Jr., 90, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Richard E. Weikert Jr. (1931-2021)

Richard E. Weikert Jr., 90, of Upper Saucon Township, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Ginger (Coleman) Weikert. Richard was born in Harrisburg on Sept. 17, 1931 to the late Richard E. Sr. and Irene (Miller) Weikert. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer 3rd Class. Richard was a Highway Designer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 32 years until his retirement in 1992.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 65 years; children: Kim (Frank) Scholz of Rochester, N.Y., Diane (Stephen) Super of Coopersburg, Mark Weikert of Albutis; 3 granddaughters; 2 great-grandsons.

SERVICES

Services will be private. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.