When Will the New Starbucks in Hellertown Open for Business?

There has been lots of construction-related activity at the site of a new Starbucks in Hellertown in recent weeks, but it isn’t indicative of an imminent opening date, a company representative confirmed Tuesday.

In fact, the Starbucks that will be located in a former Bank of America branch at Main Street and Polk Valley Road won’t open until “next spring,” a Starbucks spokesperson said, adding that “the new location will employ approximately 25 partners (employees).”

The project was first announced nearly two years ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began, delaying many building projects for months.

Work on converting the former bank into a coffeehouse with a drive-thru began in 2020, but didn’t really kick into high gear until August of this year.

On Monday, when the high temperature barely made it above freezing, a construction crew was busy paving areas of the new drive-thru that will surround the building.

Building the drive-thru required updates to traffic patterns in and around the parking lot of the Shoppes at Hellertown shopping center, which is adjacent to the former bank.

Improvements have also been made to the intersection of Polk Valley Road and Main Street, in accordance with PennDOT engineering requirements for the safe flow of traffic.

The opening of the new Starbucks will not affect the operation of a Starbucks kiosk that’s located inside a Giant supermarket about a quarter of a mile away in Lower Saucon Township.

The kiosk is an authorized Starbucks retailer, as opposed to being a company-operated location, which is what the new store will be.

Whether the presence of a Starbucks and the traffic that will come with it benefit the shopping center–which is home to a number of vacant storefronts–remains to be seen.

The company is currently hiring for its new Hellertown coffeehouse, Store #62732, with openings for barista and shift supervisor currently advertised on the Starbucks jobs site.