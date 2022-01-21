Rosaria Giannetto, 90, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Rosaria Giannetto (1931 – 2022)

Rosaria Giannetto, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at ManorCare Health Services, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Silvestre Giannetto, who died Oct. 22, 2014. Rosaria was born in Italy on Sept. 25, 1931 to the late Vito Romano and Antonina (Asaro) Romano. She was a seamstress in the textile industry. Rosaria was of the Roman Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Ninette G. Cabrera of Lower Saucon Township; daughter-in-law: Suzanne Giannetto of Hellertown; 5 grandchildren: Vincenzo, Gabriella, Nicholas, Justin, Damian. She was predeceased by son: Vincent V. Giannetto; siblings: Leonardo, Rosalia, Andrea.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.