‘The Chief’ Kept the Peace in Coopersburg for Over 50 Years

Robert W. Snyder. He was always simply “The Chief.”

A barrel-chested redhead with a fiery temper and swagger, Bob Snyder was “Coopersburg’s Finest” for decades. When he left the U.S. Armed Forces in 1948, he wrote to the Borough Council offering to be Coopersburg’s first police officer. When they hired him, it was with the understanding that he would use his own car and his own gun, and even work out of his own living room. And he did! His deep voice and outspoken personality left no doubt that he was in charge. His death in 2009 brought the end of a local legend.

The Chief drove Coopersburg’s first ambulance, helped start the Little League, served as crossing guard for Coopersburg School and was present at any and all public events for more than 50 years. He and his wife Cindy built their ranch house on State Street, just up from the police station, so he could be available and on call 24 hours a day. You could rest well when the Chief was on duty.

Known for his “letter of the law” approach, you didn’t want to cross him or give him grief. Yet, with all his rough edges, there was a sensitive heart and caring spirit within him. As the years went by, the hard-nosed, cigar-smoking, quick-tempered ginger had a heart change. Like Peter in the Gospels, Snyder didn’t lose his edge, but change brought a more sensitive perspective for people in need.

That still didn’t lessen your fear when the Chief in the Coopersburg Police Car pulled up behind you on Rt. 309, lights flashing! If you were speeding, he had no mercy. From his perspective, “Law and Order” was more than a TV show. It was a way of life. And, truth be told, the folks from the little town of Coopersburg could live in peace when Chief Snyder was in charge. Like those who came after him, “Coopersburg’s Finest” allowed residents of the small town to sleep comfortably, let their children play safely and enjoy the security that a capable, confident, committed Chief and police force provide. Bob Snyder, thanks for paving the way for more than 70 years of Coopersburg’s peace of mind.

