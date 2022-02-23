With COVID Grant, St. Luke’s Will Expand Telehealth at 3 Campuses

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) has been awarded a $799,000 grant from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that the network will use to provide state-of-the-art telehealth services at three of its campuses in Carbon and Schuylkill counties. The money will be used to buy large-screen televisions and other IT equipment that will allow healthcare providers to interact with patients in real-time from any location.

The three campuses are the Carbon and Miners campuses and Geisinger St. Luke’s.

Christina Musser, Senior Director Virtual Care (Telehealth) & Patient Experience at SLUHN, said, “We are starting with these campuses because it will allow specialists and other care team members a way to extend their services while breaking down geographical barriers. We also strive to keep patients in their communities, so anytime we can bring care and services to the patient is better than a transfer or unnecessary travel.”

The 55-inch smart televisions and other equipment will be installed in more than 200 rooms, including patient rooms on medical and surgical floors, in intensive care and in the emergency department.

“This technology will create a more life-like experience between patient and care team member,” Musser said. The equipment also will allow family, who may have challenges being physically present, the opportunity to participate in visits that are conducted remotely, she said.

Musser said she expects the equipment to be installed and up and running later this year.

Improved access and coordinated care

“This is a great step forward for our healthcare system, network, the care team and most importantly for the patients,” Musser said. “With technology, the barriers of geography are quickly shrinking. This solution will help St. Luke’s improve access to and coordinate care for patients and their families with greater speed and efficiency.”

Telehealth will not replace in-person physicians, advanced practitioners and other care team members, Musser emphasized, but “will bring more services and specialty care to the patients while keeping them closer to their homes.”

The grant that St. Luke’s has received is part of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

The Telehealth Program is part of $200 million in funding that was appropriated by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It is designed to help healthcare providers provide connected care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLUHN is grateful to Lehigh Valley U.S. Rep. Susan Wild for her assistance in securing the funds.

“The pandemic has underscored the need to be expansive and forward-thinking in how we approach the delivery of medical care,” said Wild. “I’m proud to have helped St. Luke’s secure this important funding for telemedicine equipment that will increase accessibility, quality of care and family involvement at critical moments. Investing in our medical infrastructure and creating more opportunities for human connection can only lead to better patient outcomes.”

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.