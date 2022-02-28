Local Man Arrested on Child Rape Warrant Out of Kentucky: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Kentucky State Police

A Hellertown borough man is in the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges that include rape of a child, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced in a news release Monday.

According to the news release, 33-year-old Matthew Wayne Salyer was arrested Feb. 23 after a vehicle he was operating was stopped by state police.

Police said Salyer was stopped at around 5:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Richlandtown Pike in Springfield Township, Bucks County, after it was discovered that he was “wanted by the Kentucky State Police for felony charges of incest and rape of a child.”

Following his arrest, Salyer was taken into custody and arraigned before Bucks County District Judge Stacy Wertman in Jamison on Feb. 24, according to police.

The criminal court docket filed in Salyer’s case shows that a bench warrant hearing was held for Salyer, who Wertman then committed to the county jail in lieu of 10 percent of $200,000 bail.

According to public online records, Salyer has an address in the 1100 block of Main Street in Hellertown.

The docket did not list an attorney for Salyer, but shows that a waiver of extradition was filed in his case by Judge Clyde W. Waite on Feb. 24.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Dublin Barracks (Troop M) and Bucks County court records.