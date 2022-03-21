It’s Beginning to Look Like Springtime in Saucon Valley (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Ten days ago the Saucon Valley area was dealing with another round of snow, but the mild weather that has prevailed since then is making winter seem like a distant memory.

On Monday–the first full day of spring–temperatures soared into the 60s, making it feel more like mid-April than mid-March.

That was certainly true on the Saucon Rail Trail, where many people took advantage of the mild, sunny conditions to walk, jog or bike.

All around Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, patches of green grass were conspicuous, along with daffodils, forsythia and other flowers bursting into bloom.