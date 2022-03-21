It’s Beginning to Look Like Springtime in Saucon Valley (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins
A grape hyacinth prepares to fully bloom in Hellertown’s Detwiller Plaza.
Ten days ago the Saucon Valley area was dealing with another round of snow, but the mild weather that has prevailed since then is making winter seem like a distant memory.
On Monday–the first full day of spring–temperatures soared into the 60s, making it feel more like mid-April than mid-March.
That was certainly true on the Saucon Rail Trail, where many people took advantage of the mild, sunny conditions to walk, jog or bike.
All around Hellertown borough and Lower Saucon Township, patches of green grass were conspicuous, along with daffodils, forsythia and other flowers bursting into bloom.
Daffodils bloom in the afternoon sun near the Detwiller Plaza clock tower in Hellertown Monday.
Along an alley in Hellertown borough, forsythia branches were filled with yellow buds; a sure sign that spring is finally here.
Monday was the first full day of spring and the mild weather seemed to confirm that. The Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township was a great place to enjoy an afternoon stroll or jog, as temperatures reached the low to mid 60s.
In Hellertown’s Water Street Park, basketball courts that were covered in snow not long ago were alive with the sounds of play on Monday.
The weather Monday was warm enough to leave car windows down, so humans and their furry friends could enjoy the mild breeze.
Along the banks of the Saucon Creek in Lower Saucon Township, plants were returning to life after their winter dormancy.
Monday’s clear blue sky provided a brilliant backdrop for the early spring greenery that was beginning to emerge.
While some daffodils were already in bloom, others weren’t quite there yet.
At the Reading Drive trailhead along the Saucon Rail Trail, teh grass was noticeably greener on Monday.
Pink buds appeared on a bush along an alley in Hellertown borough.