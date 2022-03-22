Project Lifesaver to Help Police Track Individuals Who Wander Off

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Hellertown families that include someone with age-related dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, Down’s syndrome or other conditions that might result in them wandering away from home will be able to rest easier thanks to a grant the Bethlehem Health Bureau has received; funding in which local police departments are partners.

At a borough council meeting Monday, Police Chief Robert Shupp announced that the grant is from Project Lifesaver, a search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies that is strategically designed for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering.

Through Project Lifesaver, families can purchase a locator bracelet for a loved one, which police can then track in the event that someone actually goes missing.

“We would receive training on detection through a transmitter, headset, antenna, all that stuff,” Shupp said.

When the program first became available to local police departments, Shupp said the training and equipment were cost prohibitive.

By partnering with other departments and the City of Bethlehem, however, Hellertown Police will now be a part of a local effort by law enforcement agencies to help keep vulnerable individuals safe in the event that they go missing.

He noted that along with the transmitter and other equipment his department will be receiving, they will also receive 12 locator bracelets for local families that may not be able to afford them.

“It is a very good program,” Shupp said. “The City of Allentown has used it quite often, with a lot of success.”

“When people who have Alzheimer’s or autism or things like that, when they go missing, I mean, minutes matter,” he added.

Hellertown Police will hopefully complete Project Lifesaver training in April, Shupp said, and once it is under way they plan to publicize the effort to the community.

“I know there were people who were interested in it before,” he said.

At Monday’s meeting, Shupp also told council that Hellertown police officers would begin using body-worn cameras on Tuesday. Lower Saucon Township Police began use of the same technology last year.