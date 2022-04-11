Teen Fell Asleep Driving, Struck Tree Head-on, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A Bucks County teenager was fortunate not to be injured in a single-vehicle car accident which police attributed to drowsy driving.

In a report shared Sunday by the Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, troopers said the 16-year-old boy from Upper Black Eddy was driving northbound in the 200 block of Beaver Run Road in Nockamixon Township Friday when he “fell asleep at the wheel” of a 2004 Acura TSX.

Police said the vehicle then veered into the southbound lane and onto the road’s shoulder, before striking a tree head-on.

Upper Bucks Regional EMS responded to the 7:30 a.m. crash, but the boy–who police said was wearing a seatbelt–was uninjured, according to the report.

Police said the boy’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

The boy wasn’t identified in the report because of his age, but police indicated that he would be cited for a traffic violation.

The crash happened in a rural area, about a mile east of Ottsville.