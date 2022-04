Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A woman’s effort to find her new best friend ended when she paid for a dog she didn’t receive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday.

According to police, the 68-year-old woman from Haycock Township, Bucks County, was the victim of an online scam last month.

Police said the woman sent $600 in “Google Play cards” to an online seller for the dog, which wasn’t delivered to her.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing, they added.