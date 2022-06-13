Frank J. Hawk, 79 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Frank J. Hawk (1943 – 2022)

Frank J. Hawk, 79, went home to his Lord and Saviour on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at his home, with his wife by his side. He was the husband of Lorraine R. (Eisenhard) Hawk. He was born in Bethlehem on March 16, 1943 to the late Robert and Vilma (Wrecsics) Hawk. Frank worked at Weinstein Supply Co., Allentown, for many years until retiring. He was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Allentown. Frank was a past board member of Mountainville Fire Company No. 16. He was an avid shuffleboard player and loved playing pool, casino trips, cards and Nascar racing.

SURVIVORS

In addition to loving wife of 60 years, and they said it wouldn’t last; daughters: Sherri L. (Ronald) Knerr of Norristown, Melissa R. (Randy) Matz of Emmaus; sisters: Leona Fox of Bethlehem, Sandra Hackman of Allentown; grandchildren: Andrew (Amanda), Craig (Jaclyn), Allison (Matthew); great-grandchildren: Avery, Ainsley, Maeve. He was predeceased by a brother: Robert; and canine companion: Sable.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 4330 W. Rock Road, Allentown, PA 18103.