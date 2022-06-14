Motorcycle Ride, Family Event Will Benefit Young St. Luke’s Patients

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The rumble of motorcycles cruising into Springtown, Pa., on the afternoon of June 26 will announce the arrival of the 2022 Caring for Kids charity ride, which benefits St. Luke’s Pediatrics Department for the sixth consecutive year.

The event is sponsored by the Lehigh Valley Chapter of Bikers Against Bullies and is the brainchild of the group’s Pennsylvania liaison, Gino Russo, and his team.

The Bikers will present a check with the proceeds from this year’s rally and family-friendly fundraising event, which will be held at the Silver Creek Athletic Association following the ride. St. Luke’s Community Ambassador andPro-Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed will make a special appearance there to mingle with the crowd and take selfies with individuals and groups.

“This group of caring and dedicated women and men outdo themselves every year with their unwavering generosity and support of St. Luke’s and pediatrics,” said Jennifer Janco, MD, chair of pediatrics, who will attend the post-ride festivities and accept the donation check. “The funds Biker Against Bullies have raised make a positive and lasting impact on the children in our community, and I am so grateful for their partnership.”

Bikers Against Bullies is a national organization that promotes the acceptance of differences among all individuals, starting with kids in school.

“The local Lehigh Valley Chapter of Bikers Against Bullies supports children in grades 1-6,” explained Russo. “We want to let kids know we stand behind them, encourage them to have a good feeling about themselves and feel empowered.”

Funds from the previous rides for St. Luke’s totaled $47,000, and Russo said he expects this year’s donation to take that amount to “well over $50,000.” One hundred percent of the money raised goes to the pediatric patients at St. Luke’s, he added.

The riders will push off at noon from North Whitehall’s Keystone Harley-Davidson dealership, head north to Palmerton, and then travel east to Bath and the Blue Mountain region. They will then swing south and arrive at 1:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Athletic Association, 2943 Rt. 212, Springtown. Local motorcycle clubs and individual riders participate annually in this event, with more than 100 riders completing the 50-mile trip in 2021.

The post-ride party–which is open to the public as well as pediatric patients and families–runs from 12:30 to 4 p.m. It will feature live music and a DJ, picnic food, Oogies Ice cream truck, kids’ activities and a 50/50 raffle.

To RSVP or for more information about the Caring for Kids Ride and celebration, please contact St. Luke’s InfoLink at 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 4, and view this video.

All guests not participating in the ride are asked to give a donation; children 12 and under are free.

Sponsors of the 2022 Caring for Kids Ride and event include Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Nam Knights Lehigh Valley Chapter, Cooper Mechanical, Karl Ehmer Meats, Home Team Real Estate, Foley Construction, Lehigh Valley Shelby Club, Ciocca Dealerships, Wheels of Time, Innovative Fence & Ironworks, 99 Pounds and Barry & Sharon Bartakovits.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.