Enjoy Free Movies in Lower Saucon Township Parks This Summer

The big ticket in the Saucon Valley area this week is the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, but other events that are affordable and fun will also be taking place.

One of them is a free movie in Town Hall Park on Old Philadelphia Pike in Lower Saucon Township this Friday, June 24.

The featured family-friendly film will be the Disney movie “Encanto” (2021), which will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

According to a flyer for the Movies in the Park series, two more films will be shown in Lower Saucon Township parks later this summer.

Residents will have an opportunity to vote for the flicks they’d like to see screened in Steel City Park (Friday, July 22) and Polk Valley Park (Friday, Aug. 19).

Votes can be placed on the township website after June 21, according to the flyer, which was shared in an update from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department Monday.

The Movies in the Park series is being presented by the Lower Saucon Township Parks & Recreation Board in partnership with Mobile Technology Graphics and Swank Motion Pictures.

Anyone who attends the free films should bring their own blanket and/or lawn chairs for seating in the parks.

Town Hall Park is located at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015. The park is adjacent to the Lower Saucon Township municipal complex, where parking is available.