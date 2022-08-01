Enjoy Face Painting, Water Balloons at LSTPD’s National Night Out

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Promoting community relationships with police departments is the goal of National Night Out celebrations across the country, and that’s what the Lower Saucon Township Police will be doing at their event Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. in Town Hall Park.

The weather forecast looks excellent for the free, family-themed event, which will feature displays of police vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances; a DJ; police and sheriff’s department K-9 demonstations; cornhole boards; a Jumbo Moon Bounce; ice cream, hot dogs and other refreshments; a fish pond; a Fire Knock-Down House; a Giant Soccer Ball Kick; an Inflatable Football Throw; face painting; the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office; Pennsylvania State Police; Sparky the Fire Dog; children’s fingerprinting; a water balloon battle; and Buttons the Clown with balloons.

There will also be drawings to win door prizes and raffle baskets.

The schedule of events for National Night Out is as follows, per the department:

5:00 – National Night Out begins

5:10 – Welcome

6:00 – Tug of War between Police Dept./Kids, Police Dept./Fire Dept., Fire Dept./Kids, Kids/Kids

6:30 – K-9 demonstations with Lower Saucon Police Department’s “TITUS” and the Northampton County Sheriff Department’s “BOOMER”

7:15 – Water Balloon Battle

7:30 – Group Picture

7:45 – Door Prize Basket Drawings & Closing Remarks

8:00 – Event Ends

The police department has been promoting the event with roadside electronic signs advertising the date and location of National Night Out.

Town Hall Park is located behind the township municipal complex–which includes police headquarters–at 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa.

For more information, follow the Lower Saucon Township Police Department on Facebook and subscribe to receive updates from their Crimewatch website.