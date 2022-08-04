St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem Moving to New Location

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Patients of St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem will have a new location to visit beginning Aug. 15, but they won’t have to travel far for their bloodwork and other tests.

St. Luke’s University Health Network announced in a letter to patients late last month that its Bethlehem laboratory services center will move from the hospital’s main campus on Ostrum Street to a building at 709 Delaware Ave., Fountain Hill, which is about a block away from the hospital.

“We listen to our patients,” the letter from Director of Outpatient Lab Services Elizabeth Taylor said. “Based on your feedback, this new location will allow us to expand our lab to better support patient volume to minimize wait times and improve patient parking, while still being very close to the hospital campus.”

Patients with questions related to the move can call 484-526-4250, option 1, for more information.