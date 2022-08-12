Man Who Displayed Weapon Didn’t Like Where Pair Parked: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A man and woman from Williamsport received a surprise when police say they were allegedly threatened by an elderly man who didn’t like them parking in his neighborhood.

In a news release Friday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 80-year-old resident of Weisel Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, observed the 48-year-old man and 40-year-old woman in a Nissan Murano outside his home Wednesday morning.

After he became “upset that the victims were legally parked across the street from his residence,” police said the man “pointed what appeared to be a handgun at (them).”

According to the news release, the weapon was later determined to be a BB gun.

Police said the man will be charged with terroristic threats and that the charge will be filed in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08.