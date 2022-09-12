Flu Shots Available at Giant Pharmacies

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you plan to get a flu shot this year, you should know that they are now available at a local supermarket chain’s in-store pharmacies.

Giant announced Aug. 30 that its in-store pharmacies are now offering flu shots.

“The most effective way to fight the flu is by getting your annual flu shot,” said Giant director of pharmacy operations Leigh Shirley in a news release.

“As the flu virus changes flu vaccinations are reformulated every year, so it’s important for your entire family to get them, especially older adults and young children,” she said.

The news release also noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccination by the end of October.

“While the CDC recommends flu shots by the end of October for everyone over six months, certain groups of people are at greater risk for complications from the flu,” it said. “These groups include people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.”

Giant pharmacies also offer the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses, which Shirley said can be administered at the same time as a flu shot.

GIANT pharmacies offer several types of flu shots for children, adults and seniors.

According to the news release, most insurance plans cover flu shots at $0 copays, including Medicare Part B, and appointments aren’t needed.

From Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Oct. 8, select Giant pharmacies will also offer drive-up flu vaccination clinics where patients can pull into a spot in the designated area of the store parking lot and be vaccinated without leaving their car.

The only drive-up flu vaccination events being offered at a Lehigh Valley Giant store will be held in Trexlertown on Friday, Sept. 16 from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Trexlertown Giant is located at 7150 Hamilton Boulevard.

Closer stores with in-store pharmacies are located at 1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown; 216 E. Fairmount St., Coopersburg; and 801 S. 25th St., Easton.

The pharmacy hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

To find the nearest GIANT pharmacy, visit the GIANT website or download the free GIANT Pharmacy App.