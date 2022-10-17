Who Stole Wallet from Car in Lower Saucon Township?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lower Saucon Township Police said Monday that they are trying to identify the person who stole a wallet from inside a parked vehicle over the weekend.

Poilce said the theft occurred in the 1700 block of Deer Run Road some time during the overnight hours of Saturday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

According to police, the vehicle was unlocked at the time.

Bank cards that were in the stolen wallet were later used by a suspect at the Rite Aid drugstore on Union Boulevard in Bethlehem and at the Walmart Supercenter on Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie Township, police said.

Police shared store security photos of the suspect in a post about the theft on their Crimewatch site.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is being asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722 or emarth@lowersaucontownship.org.

Lower Saucon Police are also continuing to investigate residential burglaries that occurred last week. In one of the break-ins, $2,000 was stolen from a residence on Woodfield Drive. In the other, police said guns, cash and other items were stolen from an Eagle Lane home. Police are seeking tips in both of those cases.