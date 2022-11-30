William ‘Bill’ Bruce Karp Jr., 41, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

William ‘Bill’ Bruce Karp Jr. (1981 – 2022)

William “Bill” Bruce Karp Jr., 41, of Point Pleasant, N.J., formerly of Hellertown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on Jan. 24, 1981 to the late William Bruce and Valerie J. (Furchner) Karp. Bill was a 1999 graduate of the Saucon Valley School District where he lettered in football and track & field. He then attended Moravian College. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed boating at Point Pleasant Beach. Bill was an avid Penn State and San Francisco 49ers fan and was a car enthusiast. He will fondly be remembered for his generosity to his family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Heather A. (R.J.) Calabrese of Lebanon, N.J.; grandmother: Shirley M. “Mang” (Mundy) Furchner of Lebanon, N.J.; nephews: Grant, Carter and Landon Goldan; best friends: Drew (Melissa) Bramley and his son Chase, Pat Lane; many uncles, aunts and cousins; his English Bulldog, Gilligan. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather: Donald Carl Furchner; paternal grandparents: William and Olga (Chaszar) Karp.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Connell Funeral Home Inc., 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a time of remembrance at 4 p.m. The interment will be held privately at a later date at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Sassy Massey Smiles Foundation, P.O. Box 198, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or at SassyMassey.org.