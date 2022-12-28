John Walter Gunshore, 68, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

John Walter Gunshore (1954 – 2022)

John Walter Gunshore, 68, of Springfield Township, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Elizabeth M. (Karoly) Gunshore. John was born in Allentown on July 2, 1954 to Mary Jane (Wirth) Gunshore of Danielsville and the late Walter L. Gunshore. John worked as precision machining specialist for Cer-Mac Inc. of Telford. He was a meticulous landscaper, avid clock collector and dedicated family man.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 46 years; children: Jamie L. Rockefeller (Colby) of Phoenixville, Jared J. Gunshore (Lauren) of Bethlehem and Jonathan R. Gunshore (Sarah) of Bethlehem; granchildren: Evelina and a grandson expected in January 2023; beloved dogs: Meena, Olivia and Izzy. John was predeceased by brothers: Scott A. and Jeffrey L.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.